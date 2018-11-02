Friends Mourn Man Killed In NW OKC Moped Crash
OKLAHOMA CITY - A moped crash lead to the death of one man Wednesday evening in Northwest Oklahoma city.
According to officials, 52-year-old John Turner died hours after being taken to the hospital.
Friends of Turner say he brightened up ever room he stepped into.
"He was very funny, he was artistic, he was a very good storyteller, and a very good listener," said Cindy Branson-Nitschke, a friend of Turners for over 40 years. "You just think that these people in your life are going to be there forever, and you realize how quickly that can be taken away."
Police say Turner was driving a moped eastbound on Northwest 63rd Street near Pennsylvania Avenue in very heavy rain, when he crossed the center line, and crashed into an SUV.
Branson-Nitschke traveled from North Carolina as soon as she learned what happened.
"When I say good listened, he's had to listen to a lot of my stories and he has done it well, giving me the advice when I needed it, and not when I didn't. He always, always could make nay situation lighter, because he was very funny and I enjoyed that sense of humor," said Branson-Nitschke.
As friends and family begin to try and make sense of it all, one thing remains very clear - Turner's impact will last a lifetime.
"He may be gone, but he wont ever be forgotten. He's left a legacy in his son and that is awesome and he's going to be missed by many. But the memories we have to take with us, we will have forever."
Turner leaves behind a 14-year-old son, Alex.
Friends and family will be gathering Sunday afternoon at the Smith and Kernke funeral home in Oklahoma City.