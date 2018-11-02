Alleged Victim Of Ninnekah School Superintendent Speaks Out
NINNEKAH, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma school superintendent is on paid administrative leave days after his school board learned he was charged with assault and battery.
Ninnekah Public Schools Superintendent Michael Bunch turned himself in during October.
After more than two years together, Michael Bunch's ex tells News 9 June 14 marked the end of their relationship.
“It was really scary, just waking up to a pillow on top of my face and him sitting on me,” said the woman.
According to the woman she was sleeping in the home that she shared with Bunch when she says he attempted to smother her.
“I kept trying to say what are you doing and I could barely breath and I was just wiggling with my whole body as much as I could, and somehow, would catch a breath every now and again,” said the woman.
Wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, the woman says she broke free and ran nearly a mile down the road to a Love's gas station for help.
“I don’t know what his goal was, to kill me or something, knock me out? Make me pass out, I’m not sure. It hurt so bad but knowing I could die from this is just mind-blowing I had to get away from it,” said the woman.
Since the incident Bunch has called and emailed her hundreds of times, the last once dated October 13th. She says Bunch goes back and forth between expressing regret and anger.
“Some of the emails, two or three will be that he’s heartbroken and can’t believe it’s happening and wants it to be good again, then he'll come back and call me every name in the book, say I’m stupid, the “b” word, white trash," she said.
As the superintendent of Ninnekah Public Schools the charges may come as a surprise to some, but she says the man she knew had two very different sides.
“What I’m hoping for now for the real him to come out. For people to understand he puts on this show for his school and community, but that’s not the kind of person he is when he comes home at the end of the day,” said the woman.
School Board Vice president Dale Thompson said an interim superintendent may be appointed. It will be discussed in their upcoming board meeting.