Oklahoma Transgender And Intersex Support Rally Set For Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY - A rally to support transgender and intersex Oklahomans will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the capitol.
Oklahoma University student Sawyer Stephenson organized the rally after learning of a leaked memo from the federal government proposed defining gender by birth rather than choice, a change from the broader definitions of gender from the Obama administration.
Stephenson says for Oklahomans who identify as transgender, this would mean major restrictions,
“It will make it a lot harder, I think, for me to transition and receive equal treatment,” Stephenson said.
Planning began after Stephenson reached out to some friends online, at first proposing a small gathering.
“I just thought it was going to be me and a few friends going up to the capitol and protesting for a few hours and then within a few hours of me creating this even there were hundreds of people interested,” Stephenson said.
Stephenson says they're now expecting hundreds of attendees.
Local activist Elysabeth Britt will emcee.
Supporters have raised more than $2000 so far to fund the protest.
Stephenson and Britt say with elections next week, state politicians have an opportunity to show support to trans and intersex Oklahomans.
“I think it would behoove any politician to listen to the concerns of their constituents, and we're here tomorrow to bring those issues to light,” Britt said.