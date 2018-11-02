Keving Stitt Campaigns During Will Rogers Parade In Claremore
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Kevin Stitt and his supporters walked in Claremore’s Will Rogers parade Friday.
Their goal is to spread Stitt’s message in rural Oklahoma.
It’s an old-school way of campaigning that is personal and seems to be effective.
Exclusive News 9 polls show that early in the race there was a tie between Democrat Drew Edmondson and Republican Kevin Stitt in rural Oklahoma.
However, new numbers indicate Stitt has a three and a half percent lead in the same demographic.
Stitt’s campaign hopes that these last few campaign stops show voters what he’s all about.
“Really excited about being here in the parade. Supporting a great Oklahoman, Will Rogers, in his birthplace of Claremore. It’s fun to meet all the folks in here,” said Stitt.