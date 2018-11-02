BARNES BALLIN’: Safety Robert Barnes is not in that undersized group and has been playing well. The five-star son of former Sooner LB Reggie Barnes is rangy at safety and has played well since being promoted into a starting role. He’s not only laid the lumber on opponents but has covered well. The biggest question this weekend will be whether Bookie is able to play after sitting out much of the KSU game, following his ball-jarring collision with K-State’s 6-6 by 255-pound tight end. BTW, it’s good to see Bookie at nickel, which is by far his best position with Oklahoma.