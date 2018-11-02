OKC Rescue Dog Is Inspiration For New Children’s Book
OKLAHOMA CITY - Pets can make a huge impact in our lives, and one Oklahoma City woman was so moved by her rescue dog that she decided to write a book about him.
“Ziggy Finds A Home” just hit the market, and his owner Amy Nickerson aims to raise awareness about pet adoption.
Ziggy’s foster family found him wandering the streets of the Plaza district looking for a slice of pizza. He did not know it would be the start of an even more exciting journey.
“He was just a stray animal and couldn’t find his family,” says Bella Foundation operations manager Jolie Young. “We waited for a long time and tried to locate them.”
But Ziggy was on his own. So was Nickerson, who had been searching online for a new companion.
She says, “I had a dog growing up, but I never bought one of my own.”
Last November, Nickerson went to an adoption event by the Bella Foundation at a local PetSmart, and she says it was love at first sight. Ziggy is still making her laugh every day. That is why she wanted to share his personality with the world.
Writing and illustrating the story herself, the senior art director at Insight Creative Group brought Ziggy into the colorful pages of a children's book.
Nickerson says, “My hope for the book is that it can spark a conversation between parents and children, kind of about pet rescue and caring for animals properly.”
The Bella Foundation is even planning to bring the book to local schools for the cause.
“They have kids read books to dogs and it’s a lot of fun,” says Young, “so we’re really excited that there will be a book now, a children’s book about Ziggy for us to send with our therapy team into the schools.”
Nickerson is also helping to give back to the adoption agency by turning her launch party into a fundraiser.
“I’m just so thankful for what Bella has done for me and Ziggy and bringing us together,” she says, “and I just wanted to be able to give back in a way with that.”
The Ziggy Finds A Home book release party is November 9 from 6-8 p.m. at ICG, located downtown at 19 Northeast 9th Street.
The book is already available online for $20 on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.