OSBI Agent Accused Of Domestic Abuse
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says one of its own has been arrested for domestic abuse. Agent Martin P. Solorzano, 49, of Edmond was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Thursday, November 1.
According to the OSBI, Solorzano allegedly struck his spouse during an argument on Halloween.
OSBI Director Ricky Adams says Solorzano has been suspended from duty.
Adams has also ordered a criminal and administrative investigation.
“Abuse of any type is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Director Ricky Adams.
Solorzano has been a Special Agent with the OSBI since 2007, and is assigned to the OSBI’s South Central Region. He will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.