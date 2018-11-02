Contests
Christmas Cash & Dash
Friday, November 2nd 2018, 1:07 PM CDT
Updated:
Win daily cash or even a $5,000 trip in the Christmas Cash and Dash Contest, weekdays Nov. 5 through Dec. 7!
Watch News 9 This Morning at 6:45 a.m. weekdays for the daily keyword. Then, listen to Today's Magic 104.1 that day at 8 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5p.m. for the cues to call. Be the ninth caller and have the correct keyword and win cash!
Daily winners will be entered to win a $5,000 trip.
From Hudiburg Auto Group, Today's Magic 104.1, and News 9.