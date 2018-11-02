Tulsa Police: Caregiver Spent $1.3M Taken From Elderly Man On Casinos, Cars
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office charged a man with exploiting an elderly man out of more than $1 million.
Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect, identified as Jess Daniel Jones, 36. They say the investigation spanned several months and included working with local banks, investment companies and Adult Protective Services.
Police say Jones took a total of more than $1.3 million. The investigation revealed Jones ran up credit card bills, cashed checks and withdrew money from the victim’s retirement account over a period of three years, according to police.
According to an affidavit in the case, the victim told them Jones was his partner and caretaker for ten years. The affidavit says the victim used a wheelchair and had health problems. During the investigation, health care workers moved the victim out of his home and into a full-time care facility, police say.
The affidavit says Jones spent $130,217.60 of the victim's money at casinos and another $122,217.60 on vehicles, including a Porsche and a Mercedes.
They say records indicate Jones played a total of $508,629.37 at one Tulsa-area casino from February 2018 to September 2018.
Police say Jones spent a total of $1,384.164.62 of the victim's money.
Jones is charged with one count of abuse by caretaker. Police want you to contact them if you know where Jones is.