Oklahoma Woman Accused Of Murdering Son, Injuring Daughters Says ‘I’m Really Sorry’
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A woman suspected of killing her 18-year-old son and wounding her two daughters said she was "really sorry" when questioned by a reporter at our sister station News On 6 in Tulsa.
Tristen Land was there when Amy Hall was brought back to jail from the hospital where she was being evaluated.
Tristen Land: "Is there anything you want to say to the family or the community?"
Amy Hall: "I am really sorry, and I just don't want to make a comment right now, OK?"
Amy Hall is in the Okmulgee County Jail charged with first-degree murder in the death of her son Kayson Toliver. She also faces two counts of shooting with intent to kill.
The three victims went to Beggs Public Schools. They will be honored at Friday night's Beggs-Sperry football game. Kayson was a senior and a member of the Golden Demons football team.
The close-knit community held a vigil at the school Thursday night. The shooting was called in early that morning from a rural Nuyaka home, according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Eddy Rice said they will be releasing additional information Friday on the investigation.