2 Charged With Child Stealing In Connection To OKC Missing Kids
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police charged two people for child stealing in connection with two missing children Thursday.
An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for 11-year-old Aaliyah Frazier and 10-month-old Jamari Dupree. Police said the kids were with a woman they shouldn't be with, but they did not identify their relationship.
Police arrested Carey Johnson and Michael Coulter, Friday morning on charges of child stealing.
Coulter was charged with possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony.
According to police, Johnson and Coulter were near I-40 and Choctaw Rd, Thursday. Police said they received information the two would be there and arrested them shortly after.
Police said the children are currently in state custody.
