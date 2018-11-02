I-235 Reopens After 20 Months Of Construction
OKLAHOMA CITY - All six lanes of I-235 reopen Friday after nearly 20 months of construction.
This is all happening a year ahead of schedule and just in time for the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
At $88 million, this was the highest dollar amount and duration for a roadwork project in state history. Allen Contracting started the project in January 2017.
Six lanes of I-235 will be open as of Friday morning, following months of road expansions and bridge replacements.
The interstate will be accessible with three lanes per side, plus auxiliary lanes and a new railroad bridge overhead.
"This interstate really came from being a local road to a highway to an interstate and now a widened interstate, so lots of traffic, upwards of 90,000 cars a day drive this stretch," said Terri Angier with ODOT.
Workers will continue some work along the shoulder of the road once traffic reopens but ODOT said that shouldn't disrupt traffic flow.
That next phase starts in January - north of 50th - installing flyover ramps and bridges onto I-44. ODOT is scheduled to select a contractor for this new project in December at which time they'll have a better idea of the cost and duration.