OCPD: Missing OKC Girl And Baby Found Safe
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department confirm they have found an 11-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy reported missing, Thursday evening.
According to the report, police believed 11-year-old Aaliyah Frazier and 10-month-old Jamari Dupree were with 44-year-old Carey Johnson. They were last seen in the 800 block of Southeast 43rd Street.
Officials initially called this an Amber Alert, but later said the situation did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.
Police said the kids were with a woman they shouldn't be with, but they have not identified their relationship.
After learning the news, Tammara Lucero, a neighbor of the two kids, says she and her family have been on heightened alert.
Lucero said the little girl is close in age to her daughter and that she's spoken with her before.
"Very sweet, loving little girl, very outgoing," said Lucero. "I've seen them a few times, I've talked to them on the convenience store, the little girl, I've never seen the little boy."
Authorities believe the children are with Carey Johnson, and they are on the lookout for a dark colored SUV.
At this time, police have not released details surrounding their disappearance.
If you know of their whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.
**MISSING/POSSIBLY ENDANGERED**10-yo Aaliyah Frazier and 10-mo old Jamari Dupree last seen in the 800 blk/SE 43rd-believed to be with Carey Johnson, 2/21/74 (pictured below) in a black SUV, unknown tag. Call 911 with immediate whereabouts or Crime Stoppers with tips 405/235-7300 pic.twitter.com/aakva7VXOH— Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) November 2, 2018