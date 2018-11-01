*AMBER ALERT* 10-yo Aaliyah Frazier and 10-mo old Jamari Dupree last seen in the 800 blk/SE 43rd - believed to be with Carey Johnson, 2/21/74 (pictured below) in a black SUV, unknown tag. Call 911 with immediate whereabouts or Crime Stoppers with tips 405/235-7300 pic.twitter.com/fTWMXpPsHm