OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department are searching for a missing and possibly endangered 11-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy.

According to the report, police believe 11-year-old Aaliyah Frazier and 10-month-old Jamari Dupree are with 44-year-old Carey Johnson. They were last seen in the 800 block of Southeast 43rd Street.

At this time, police have not released details surrounding their disappearance. 

If you know of their whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

