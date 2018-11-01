OCPD Searching For Missing, Possibly Endangered Girl And Baby
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department are searching for a missing and possibly endangered 11-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy.
According to the report, police believe 11-year-old Aaliyah Frazier and 10-month-old Jamari Dupree are with 44-year-old Carey Johnson. They were last seen in the 800 block of Southeast 43rd Street.
At this time, police have not released details surrounding their disappearance.
If you know of their whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.
*AMBER ALERT* 10-yo Aaliyah Frazier and 10-mo old Jamari Dupree last seen in the 800 blk/SE 43rd - believed to be with Carey Johnson, 2/21/74 (pictured below) in a black SUV, unknown tag. Call 911 with immediate whereabouts or Crime Stoppers with tips 405/235-7300 pic.twitter.com/fTWMXpPsHm— Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) November 1, 2018
