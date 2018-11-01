Candidates In Final Stretch In The Race For Oklahoma Governor
OKLAHOMA CITY - There’s just five days until Oklahoma’s general election. The race for governor is heating up as candidates continue down the campaign trail.
Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Drew Edmondson cast his vote Thursday morning. He says he wanted to highlight the importance of early voting.
Democrat Drew Edmondson casts his ballot @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/nopbzpsMET— Aaron Brilbeck (@AaronBrilbeck9) November 1, 2018
"It's close enough and tight enough that whoever gets their voters to the polls is gonna [sic] win this thing,” said Edmondson.
A recent News 9 poll shows Edmondson doing well with Independents and Moderates.
Edmondson says Kevin Stitt’s ads don’t seem to be having the desired effect.
"Most of his ads are jumping on Hillary and Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi. And he hasn't had much of an argument with me except that I'm a Democrat also. So, the name-calling to me is an act of desperation. I think he's not liking what he's seeing in the polls and he's trying to connect me with people that he thinks are unpopular in Oklahoma,” said Edmondson.
Meanwhile, Republican Kevin Stitt worked the phones in Oklahoma City. Joined by a group of his supporters, Stitt said that this election will come down to the wire.
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Kevin Stitt works the phones ahead of Tuesday’s election. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/UUkDsvXDlj— Bonnie Campo (@bonniecampo) November 1, 2018
“We are still traveling. I am going to run through the finish line. Yesterday, we were in Lawton. The day before we were in Enid. Today we are heading back to Tulsa. Tomorrow, we have a packed schedule as well. Going to some high football games tomorrow night,” said Stitt.
The Stitt family will be making an appearance in Claremore Friday, November 2, at 3:00 p.m. Stitt and his six children will also be a part of the Will Rogers Parade.
Stitt said he plans on casting his vote on November 6.