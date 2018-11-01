Witness Recalls Shooting At OKC Farmers Public Market Halloween Party
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police confirm that two people were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a fight broke out at a Halloween party at the Farmers Public Market. At least 150 people were at the event.
“An altercation broke out inside the actual venue. Security shut the party down and kicked everybody out. And as people were pouring into the parking lot, a shooting took place” Officer Megan Morgan, with OKC Police, said.
Police believe two people opened fire, and that’s when armed private security shot back at the suspects.
“Everybody just started ducking and getting down,” J.J. Cobb said, after witnessing the shooting.
Cobb also caught the chaos on a Snapchat video, and sent it to News 9.
“Kind of like a huge crowd, like a little brawl. And then further off into the street I saw a car and a bunch of shots rang out,” Cobb said.
Cobb wasn't injured.
One victim was struck by gunfire while inside a vehicle. While his condition is serious, police say he is stable. The second victim’s condition is unknown.
No one have been taken into custody. But police say they are looking for two male suspects. One is described as having dreadlocks, and they were seen driving a silver or gray Dodge Magnum with tinted windows.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.