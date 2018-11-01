Thousands Of Oklahomans Hit The Polls As Early Voting Begins
OKLAHOMA CITY - Early voting in Oklahoma began at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, November 1, at state election board facilities.
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, over 32,000 people statewide voted early.
James Grimes of Choctaw was one of them.
“I'm going to be out of town next week, so I won't be able to vote in a regular precinct. It’s important to be able to come here and do this,” said Grimes.
Voting is especially important for Linda Toure who has been voting since she was 18-years-old. Her parents made sure her 13 siblings were prepared.
“My ancestors died fighting for African Americans to be able to vote and I feel like it is not only a privilege to vote but I'm required to vote,” said Toure.
Voter registration in the state is up by over 100,000 people. A high-profile gubernatorial race may be the reason why.
“In terms of today’s pre-election voter registration numbers, we know that Republicans, Independents, and Libertarians are all at records highs,” said Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary, Paul Ziriax. “It’s the first time that a political party, this time the republicans, have been over a million registered voters since 2010.”
Whatever turnout may be, election officials say they are ready.
“I just feel like when you don't exercise your right to vote, you’re just throwing it away and there is too much at stake if you don't,” said Tobi Coleman.
Early voting continues Friday, November 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, November 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
