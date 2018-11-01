News
OKC Hopes To Help Preserve Historic Tree With New Park
OKLAHOMA CITY - The City of Oklahoma City hopes to preserve hundreds of years old history with a new park on the northwest side.
The City just purchased 130 areas near Portland and 150th Street for about 800,000 dollars.
There is a 200-year-old burr oak tree on the property.
The City hopes to put walking and biking trails in the new park; but watching over the oak tree is a top priority.
“Keeping the lone oak alive and well is I think going to be pretty important,” said OKC Director of Parks Doug Kupper.
The property was once owned by civic leader and philanthropist Dean McGee.
The City told News 9 due to its proximity to Bluff Creek, homes can’t be built on the property.
Construction is expected to start next year.