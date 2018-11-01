I-235 To Reopen Ahead Of Next 'Off-Broadway' Project In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - After nearly 20 months, Interstate 235 will reopen in Oklahoma City.
The interstate is completed between 36th Street and the Interstate 44 entrance, the longest and most expensive phase of the “Off-Broadway” project.
“Everything went smoothly, and the incentives kicked in and we are a year ahead of schedule,” said Terri Angier with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
In addition to widening the road, three bridges were rebuilt including railroad trusses constructed on site.
Allen Contracting completed it all in time for holiday travel.
The next phase will start in January, north of 50th Street on I-235, and will include the installation of flyover ramps and bridges onto I-44.
Angier said while drivers can expect fewer closures with this next phase, it may not be as easy to find a direct detour.
“The next phase will probably be more disruptive because it impacts the lanes and because it's right in the interchange. So, there's no way of getting around it if you're going on I-44 or on I-235,” said Angier.
The 50th Street ramp will remain closed indefinitely, rerouted to accommodate the new traffic flow.
“The bad news is sometimes there's no room to continue to keep all the ramps that are very close to the interchange,” said Angier.