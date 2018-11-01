News
Former Governors Look Ahead At The Greatest Challenge The Next Governor Will Face
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 sat down with five former Oklahoma governors to reflect on their times in office and what advice they would give the next governor.
David Boren, George Nigh, David Walters, Frank Keating and Brad Henry each gave advice on what they think will be the greatest challenge the next governor will face in their term.
- David Boren, who was in office from 1975 to 1979, said the next governor will have to make the investments needed to keep and attract businesses, and also keep and attract young people.
- George Nigh, who was in office from 1979 to 1987, said elected officials, both Republicans and Democrats, need to work together and assess the state's needs thoroughly before rushing into action.
- David Walters, who served from 1991 to 1995, said the next governor needs to have political courage to make decisions, even if they may be unpopular at first.
- Frank Keating, who served from 1995 to 2003, said the next governor needs to be fearless in implementing reforms, especially when it comes to education.
- Brad Henry, who was office from 2003 to 2011, said the next governor needs to exhibit the kind of leadership that brings people together.
