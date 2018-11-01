News
2 Okla. Governors Give Advice To Oklahomans Before Going To Polls On Tuesday
Thursday, November 1st 2018, 3:35 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 sat down with five former Oklahoma governors to reflect on their times in office and what advice they would give the next governor.
Two governors also had advice for the voters for before and after they go to the polls on Tuesday.
- David Boren, who was in office from 1975 to 1979, said this year, more than ever before, voters need to listen to the candidates and listen for details.
- George Nigh, who was in office from 1979 to 1987, urged Oklahomans to hold the next group of elected officials accountable.
Click on the names of the former governors to see their full response.