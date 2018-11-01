News
Former Oklahoma Governors Look Back At Their Toughest Challenges In Office
Thursday, November 1st 2018, 2:01 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 sat down with five former Oklahoma governors and spoke with them about their times in office and what advice they had for future governors.
David Boren, George Nigh, David Walters, Frank Keating and Brad Henry each looked back at what was the greatest challenge they faced while in office.
- For David Boren, who was in office from 1975 to 1979, it was a period when people had lost faith in government.
- George Nigh, who served from 1979 to 1987, talked about how the failure of Penn Square Bank changed everything for him.
- David Walters, who was in office from 1991 to 1995, helped push through major spending reform while dealing with the death of his son.
- Frank Keating, who was in office from 1995 to 2003, just started his term when tragedy struck Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995.
- Brad Henry, who served from 2003 to 2011, said his tenure in office was going along pretty well from a budgetary standpoint anyway, until the greatest challenge of his time in office reared its head.
