OCPD: Bail Bondsman Discharges Weapon, Strikes Wanted Suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department says a bail bondsman discharged his weapon and struck a suspect.
According to the OCPD, officers responded to the reported shooting at the Meadows Apartments located in the 7200 block of Melrose Lane, around 1:37 p.m. Thursday, November 1.
One victim was found and transported to a local hospital.
Officers learned the victim, identified as 48-year-old Bobby Lee Piearcy, was wanted for two felony warrants. Officers said some bail bondsmen were working to apprehend him, when one discharged his weapon and struck Piearcy.
Piearcy is still currently in the hospital, but he will remain in custody until he can be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.
Piearcy was wanted on felony warrants out of Oklahoma County for Trafficking Meth and Possession of a Firearm.
The OCPD says the shooting incident is under investigation and no other arrests have been made.