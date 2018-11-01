Crime
1 Transported Following Shooting At NW OKC Apartment Complex
Thursday, November 1st 2018, 1:42 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after one person was transported to a local hospital following a shooting at a NW Oklahoma City apartment complex.
According to the report, the shooting occurred at the Meadows Apartment located at 7145 Melrose Lane.
One victim was transported from the scene in an unknown condition.
At this time, details surrounding the shooting have not been released.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.