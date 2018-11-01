3-Year-Old Remains Comatose After Road Rage Shooting In Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A three-year-old is in a medically induced coma after she was shot in the head during a road rage incident Sunday.
Young Preslie is fighting for her life at St. Mary's Children's Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida. The child's mother said she was singing and dancing in her car seat in the back of a truck the night she was shot. Her seven-year-old brother was also in the truck but was unharmed.
I can’t get enough of this little girl!Preslie is the 3 y/o who was shot in the head during a road rage incident while she was sitting in her car seat in the backseat of a truck. @PSLPolice are still looking for the suspect as Preslie fights for her life at the hospital. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/QbgCCKrFKB— Erin MacPherson (@ErinCBS12) October 30, 2018
Police have not identified a suspect, according to CBS 12 in West Palm Beach, Florida .
My heart breaks for this family. 3 y/o Preslie is in a medically induced coma after she was shot in the head during a road rage incident. The family begging for someone to come forward with answers as @PSLPolice look for the shooter. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/AquZft16eN— Erin MacPherson (@ErinCBS12) October 31, 2018
The child's mother pleaded for the shooter to come forward.
Preslie’s mom is begging you to come forward with information about the person who shot her three-year-old in the head during a road rage incident on Sunday morning. Since the shooter is still out there she’s not releasing her name or Preslie’s last name. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/npzkHINn5s— Erin MacPherson (@ErinCBS12) October 31, 2018
The family has set up a GoFundMe for Preslie.