WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A three-year-old is in a medically induced coma after she was shot in the head during a road rage incident Sunday. 

Young Preslie is fighting for her life at St. Mary's Children's Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida. The child's mother said she was singing and dancing in her car seat in the back of a truck the night she was shot. Her seven-year-old brother was also in the truck but was unharmed. 

Police have not identified a suspect, according to CBS 12 in West Palm Beach, Florida .

The child's mother pleaded for the shooter to come forward. 

The family has set up a GoFundMe for Preslie.