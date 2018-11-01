The lead design element of the uniform is turquoise, representing the 11th anniversary stone and the native color of friendship. It also coincides with the Thunder’s 11th season. Interlocking letters create “OKC” on the jersey’s chest, with separate shapes blending into one another to create one shape. Boldly set, the belt pattern on the shorts is derived from a traditional sash and represents the various individual communities expanding outward, pointing toward and blending with each other. Encompassed by the Four Corners, all shapes point inward to gather at OKC. The short vent graphic is inspired by the turtle shell, the circle symbolizes the Earth and recognizes the tribes that line the outside. Primary stripe elements point east to welcome the rising sun and guide the way.