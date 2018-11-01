Video Shows Moment Shots Rang Out At Farmers Market Halloween Party
OKLAHOMA CITY - A video sent to News 9 by a viewer shows the moment shots rang out at a Halloween Party in Oklahoma City early Thursday.
Viewer J.J. Cobb was snapping video for Snapchat the moment he heard gunfire. He was not injured, but three other people were.
Police say at least 150 people were at the party at the Farmers Public Market Event Hall. Armed security guards were among those present.
OCPD showed up to the event hall in response to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. According to police, security evacuated the building after a fight inside.
Fighting continued outside to the point shots were fired. Police said private security returned fire.
Three people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and according to police they are all non life-threatening.