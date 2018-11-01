1 Teen Dead, 2 Hurt In Nuyaka Triple Shooting; Woman Arrested
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said a teenage boy died and and two other teenagers were hurt in a shooting Thursday morning.
A woman, said to be the mother of at least one of the children, is in custody, according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to release more information on the investigation.
Deputies booked Amy Hall, 38, on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.
The shooting happened at a home near Nuyaka.
Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed a large law enforcement presence at a rural home in the Nuyaka area.
People are posting on social media that the victims are students at Beggs, but the shooting did not take place at or near a school, authorities state. Nuyaka residents are part of the Beggs school district.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD video showed students standing together outside the high school, and entrances to the school campus were blocked by either law enforcement vehicles or school buses.
A guidance counselor told News On 6 they are keeping students in school for their normal class schedules, trying to give the school some sense of normalcy.