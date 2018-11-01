"We pledge our resolve to remove the vile poison of anti-Semitism," Trump said, adding that there was "unbreakable solidarity" with the Jewish people. He then pivoted to criticize the media for using "tragedy to show anger and division," as the press had reported on the protests that faced the president. He accused the media of "pushing people apart." He said that the reporting was "fake and make believe," even though over 1,000 protesters did gather to demonstrate their opposition to Trump in Pittsburgh. He did, however, acknowledge that there were some "very good people" in the media.