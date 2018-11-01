Moorthy wanted to work full time as a travel blogger, her brother-in-law said. She described herself in the blog as a "quirky free spirit" and "an ardent adrenaline junkie -- roller coasters and skydiving does not scare me." She posed at the edge of the Grand Canyon wearing a Wonder Woman costume, writing, "A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs -- and skyscrapers. But did you know that wind gust can be FATAL-? Is our life just worth one photo?"