Oklahoma Air Force Officer Named Wing Commander At Texas Training Base
ENID, Oklahoma - The Vice Commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base in Enid is named new wing commander at a south Texas Air Force base after three commanders there were relieved of duty.
The Air Force made the announcement concerning Col. Lee Gentile Jr. on Wednesday.
The commanders at the pilot training base in Del Rio, Texas were relieved of duty for what officials call leadership failures that left some personnel not feeling safe or respected.
The Air Education and Training Command announced changes for the 47th Flying Training Wing at Laughlin Air Force Base.
The wing commander, Col. Charles Velino, was relieved, along with the operations group commander and a flying training squadron commander. Their names weren't released.
Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast says the trio failed to properly address reports of officer misconduct involving dangerous behavior, a threatening environment and irresponsible alcohol consumption.