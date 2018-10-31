Sarah Stitt Focuses On Female Voters Ahead Of Election
OKLAHOMA CITY - With less than one week until the election, candidates are making their final campaign stops in Oklahoma.
For the second day in a row, Sarah Stitt has focused her attention on securing the female vote for her husband, gubernatorial candidate Republican Kevin Stitt.
On Tuesday, Oct. 30, Sarah spoke in Tulsa and today she visited in Oklahoma City, while Kevin Stitt has spent the last few days traveling to Weatherford, Elk City and Lawton.
New polling data indicates the undecided female vote will be highly sought after in this race.
Numbers show Kevin Stitt leading by 4.8 percent over Democrat Drew Edmondson among the 447 likely voters who were polled.
Sarah Stitt said her focus, should her husband take office, will be on mental health issues and education.
She then shared her own heartfelt experience with both topics.
Sarah said she was home-schooled as a child, and her parents suffered through mental illness.
“One thing that is very personal to me is mental health. So, that will be a platform for me. That will be something that I personally want to move the needle on, and make a difference in our state,” Sarah Stitt said.
Drew Edmondson's campaign told News 9 Tuesday that Kevin Stitt is tied to special interest groups. But the Stitt family says they have paid about $5 million towards their own campaign from their own pockets.
Stitt’s campaign says that’s because Kevin has matched individual contributions dollar-for-dollar since the start of his campaign.
“I want women to know, I want all of Oklahoma to know, but women in particular, that Kevin will be the governor for all 4 million Oklahomans. He is not looking to special interests. He is not looking to make a special lobbyist group happy. He wants what is better for the next generation of Oklahoma,” Sarah Stitt said.
Kevin Stitt will be in Oklahoma City tomorrow.
News 9 will continue coverage until election day on Nov. 6.