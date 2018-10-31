El Reno Police Need Public Help In Suspicious Death Investigation
EL RENO, Oklahoma - El Reno Police need help piecing together the last hours of a man's life.
Matt Little Elk,28, was found dead on a living room couch in a home he shared with others Sunday afternoon.
Little Elk’s roommates told police they had seen him walk through the backyard and into the home hours before they found him dead. They said he had told them he’d been “beat up” and “jumped.”
Police Lt. Van Gillock says Little Elk had a large bump on his head.
“If anybody’s got any information, anybody saw him during the night, kind of get a time frame put together on where he was. Like I said, they had been drinking where he arrived at,” said Van Gillock
The State Medical Examiner determined Little Elk died from a subdural hematoma.