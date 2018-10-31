Drew Edmondson Takes Break From Campaign To Talk With Students In Paoli
PAOLI, Oklahoma - Democrat Drew Edmondson took a break from the campaign trail to talk with some students in Paoli, who are too young to even vote for him.
Public speaking students in Paoli sent Edmondson and Republican Candidate Kevin Stitt invitations to come and speak publicly about public speaking. Edmondson took them up on their offer, giving them tips on how to work a crowd and how to overcome stage fright.
"It was pretty cool,” said Paoli student Brody Brooks. “(I) Didn't think he would because we're such a small school. It felt like, that's who he is. Like if I was old enough to vote, I'd vote for him because it shows that he wants to keep small schools open."
Student Madison McGuire added, "I really liked his answers. Just keeping it equal. Like not all schools like our small schools can keep up with the big school’s money wise."
Edmondson told students school consolidation choices should be made on the local level with school districts and school boards, not by politicians in Oklahoma City.