City Sets Up Hotline For Former Pauls Valley Hospital Patients To Get Medical Records
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma - Patients from Pauls Valley Hospital are trying to move forward now that the hospital is closed. But some say it’s difficult because they can't get their medical records.
Somewhere inside the locked doors of the hospital are Diane Clinton's x-rays from her previous mammograms. Her new medical facility in Ada needs them before her next appointment.
“I had to go to city hall and sign a list, put my name on list and city hall would get to it whenever they got to it,” explained Clinton.
Clinton, however, said she didn't feel comfortable doing that.
“I didn’t want my records pulled by someone who isn’t a medical person. We have HIPPA and that’s supposed to be private,” said Clinton.
So, she contacted her State Representative Bobby Cleveland.
“I’ve had a number of calls the last few weeks about this,” said Cleveland.
Cleveland was in Pauls Valley Wednesday trying to sort it all out. He met with the city manager.
The city manager told News 9 they have worked out a process where patients can give them their names and numbers, and within a couple days someone at the hospital will get their medical records.
The city manager said in addition to calling city hall, a hotline has been set up for patients at 405-238-5504 ext. 282.
The city manager assured News 9 the person handling the medical records has worked for the hospital for decades, so there is no privacy or HIPPA concern.
“They may not be able to get their medical records immediately, it may take a day, but they should be able to get what they need within a very short period of time,” explained Cleveland after the meeting.
The city manager said those who want their medical records should get them within two days or less.