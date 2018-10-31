News
OKC Firefighters Rescue Man Who Fell Into Embankment
Wednesday, October 31st 2018, 4:36 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City firefighters rescued a man after he fell down an embankment into six inches of water.
The incident happened near SW 18 and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Firefighters said three people fell down into the drainage ditch and two were able to get out of the water.
One person could not get out because he was too cold. They think the three people are homeless.
The man was taken out of the embankment with firefighters using a stokes basket and raising him up to safety.
The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
