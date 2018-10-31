Nurses At St. John Create Costumes For Hospital's Tiniest Patients
TULSA, Oklahoma - Nobody wants to spend their baby's first holiday in the hospital. So, the nurses in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. John put in some extra work this month so this Halloween looked as normal as possible.
The nurses have made costumes for the Hospital's tiniest patients. Nurses Megan Fields and Emma Blank are two of the costume designers and are particularly proud of the Gumball Machine and Buzz Lightyear.
Little Jackson has been here 77 days was born at 27 weeks.
"He was born at 2 pounds and 2 ounces; he's now 7 pounds and 2 ounces...He's here to grow and get bigger," said Mary Purvis.
She hopes he'll be home in a week or so. The inspiration for Jackson's unique costume is Neonatologist Dr. Craig Anderson. All of the little ones have special costumes and no two are exactly alike. You can see them all below.
Nurses say they've even got some standby costumes in case there are any late arrivals.