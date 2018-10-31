OKLAHOMA CITY - An injury crash was reported in northwest Oklahoma City.

The crash happened about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday near NW 63rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle. Police officers from Oklahoma City and Nichols Hills are investigating the crash.

The motorcyclist was critically injured in the wreck. Police initially reported the crash as a fatality. 

