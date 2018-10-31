Sports 1
Former OU Quarterback Landry Jones Signed By Jacksonville Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former University of Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones is again on an NFL team.
Jones was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars Wednesday, it was announced on Twitter:
We have signed QB @LandryJones12 to our 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/zWKCIHHoX2— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 31, 2018
The Jaguars (3-5) are tied for third in the AFC South division with Indianapolis. Houston leads that division with a 5-3 record.
The belief is that the Jaguars are concerned about the health of starting quarterback Blake Bortles.
Jones spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a back-up quarterback. He has played in 18 NFL games with eight touchdowns and a career total of 1,310 yards.