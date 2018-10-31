Riley Credits Sooners' Run Game For November Success
NORMAN, Oklahoma - If the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners expect to make the College Football Playoff for a second-consecutive season, they're going to have to run the ball effectively.
Oklahoma debuted in the seven spot Tuesday night when those rankings were released. Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame hold the Top 4 positions while Michigan and Georgia slipped in ahead of OU at No. 5 and 6, respectively.
"It's been a big key for this November run," Riley said. "You never know what kind of conditions you're going to play in, and they're not always perfect for throwing the football 50, 60 times a game."
You have to be able to do both: pass and run.
Through eight games, the Sooners have been pretty balanced, averaging 237.3 yards rushing per game and 311 yards per game passing.
"You need to be able to run to win championships. You need to be able to run here at the end of the season when you're playing in your biggest games against your best opponents," he added.
Oklahoma faces Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday in Lubbock.