Blake Shelton Makes First Tour Stop In Oklahoma City
Native Oklahoman Blake Shelton will begin his “Friends & Heroes 2019” tour on February 14 in Oklahoma City.
Shelton, joined by Lauren Alaina will perform at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
The tour will span 18 dates across the country and include special appearances by country icons the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.
“I’m really excited about my tour because it’s taking where I came from and the music I listened to growing up, and actually introducing it to a whole new audience,” Shelton said. “I feel like a lot of people might know the Bellamy Brothers’ and John Anderson’s music, but maybe they’re not familiar with who they are as artists. I think that this is going to be a great opportunity for the country music fan base to be re-introduced to these guys and, selfishly, I’m just excited to share the stage with them! It’ll be great to have Trace back out on the road with us, and I can’t wait for one of my newer friends and heroes, Lauren Alaina, to blow these crowds away.”
Tickets and VIP experiences for “Friends & Heroes 2019” will go on sale November 9 at 10 a.m. Blake Shelton Fan Club members and American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, November 2 at 10 a.m. local through Thursday, November 8 at 10 p.m. local.
VIP experiences will be available throughout the 2019 tour with premium perks ranging from a great seat on the floor to exclusive merchandise. The BS'ers VIP Lounge will also return, including the opportunity to pose in Shelton’s chair from The Voice, plus he will play a private acoustic set in select cities. Blake Shelton VIP Experience details are available at https://www.cidentertainment.com/events/blake-shelton-tour/.