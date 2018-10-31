OKCPD Urging Driver Awareness During Halloween
Halloween is here and millions of trick-or-treaters will soon be hitting the streets around the world looking to fill their candy bags.
Oklahoma City police officers are encouraging drivers to pay more attention to the road.
According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than 2x as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.
Local AAA representatives say it’s not difficult for trick-or-treaters to forget about safety, so drivers need to proceed with caution.
AAA also reports it’s important for people to travel with a designated driver, especially when there may be alcohol involved.
Other tips include slowing down and watching for distractions.
"It’s important for drivers to be careful in neighborhoods and it's very easy for a small child just to dart into the street between cars and often times you don't see them before it is too late," Gary Knight, OCPD.
Before kids make it outside, safety experts are asking parents to make sure Halloween costumes are flame-retardant and light in color to improve visibility.
Additionally AAA leaders encourage trick-or-treaters to "Be bright at night," use glow sticks or wear retro-reflective tape on costumes and on treat buckets.
"It's important that when your children goes out you make sure that if they are very young children that there are adults with them and make sure if they go out to travel in groups. It's never a good idea for them to travel alone," said Knight.
If you have a dark colored costume, police and safety experts say it's important to least have a flashlight.