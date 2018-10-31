Halloween Forecast: Wet, Windy, Drizzly And Cold
Happy Halloween, guys and ghouls!
Conditions look grey, wet, raw and chilly for Wednesday. It will be cold and windy through Wednesday evening with some drizzle possible.
TRICK OR TREAT FORECAST: Drizzly and cold for the kids tonight. Make sure they have the coat!@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/tR6z55gyPW— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 31, 2018
Rain will re-develop overnight into Thursday morning but should end before daybreak.
An active upper air pattern will take us through the weekend. Some rain will be possible Sunday. A stronger system still on track for late Monday and Tuesday.
9 DAY: HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Wet and chilly today. Cool to seasonably cool into next week....occasional chances of rain.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/zZKLDvZRpV— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 31, 2018
Some rain and cooler air will be expected. The first freeze is showing now on Thursday morning. We will see if that happens as it keeps getting pushed back.
After Thursday, it will be considered behind schedule.