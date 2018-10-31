OSU & Cherokee Nation To Establish Tribal-Affiliated College Of Medicine
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - The Cherokee Nation is preparing to unveil the first tribally-affiliated College of Medicine in the U.S.
The Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation will be in Tahlequah, and one of the hopes is that the school's doctors will help chronically under-served rural populations.
A case in point is Stilwell, where a recent National Center for Health Statistics study showed a life expectancy of just over 56 years - the lowest in the country.
The Cherokees have a clinic in Stilwell and now just 30 minutes away, a new medical school will house 200 doctors in training.
Principal Chief Bill John Baker tells News On 6, he would like to see these doctors who are being trained fill existing and future openings in eastern Oklahoma.
Recently, nine clinics the area are either being built or added onto and there is a huge new clinic being built in Tahlequah.
More details on the Medical School will be revealed at a news conference at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah.