Police Investigate Highway Shooting Between 2 Drivers In SE OKC
Wednesday, October 31st 2018, 4:03 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a shooting on the highway in southeast OKC.
A 911 caller reported two cars shooting at each other near I-35 and southeast 15th Street. Officers were able to locate a male victim inside a vehicle with bullet holes.
BREAKING: Police investigating shooting on SB I-35 near SE 15th. 911 caller reported two cars shooting at each other...but where is that other car? What police know coming up on @NEWS9 This Morning. pic.twitter.com/14WeuiGxTs— Ashley Holden News 9 (@ashleyvholden) October 31, 2018
According to police, the victim was alert and talking to officers during transportation to the hospital. The victim's condition is unknown.
