News
Crews Extinguish Fully-Involved House Fire In NE OKC
Wednesday, October 31st 2018, 3:20 AM CDT
By Ashley Holden
Police were called to the scene of a fully-involved house fire in northeast Oklahoma City, overnighit.
Damage was estimated at $25,000.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.
Sponsored Content
Keep up-to-date with everything that happens in your world.
Sign-Up
We promise to never spam you. You can opt-out at any time. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for additional information.
News 9
7401 N Kelley Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
405-843-6641
Our Lobby Hours
Monday-Friday
Mon-Fri
8:30-5:30
Saturday-Sunday
Sat-Sun
CLOSED
Holidays
Call First
2018 Griffin Communications.News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, Legal Notices, Ad Choices, Public Inspection File Contact, Public Inspection File, Closed Captioning Assistance