Stitt Leads Edmondson In Race For Governor In Exclusive News 9 Poll
The latest News 9/News on 6 poll shows Republican Kevin Stitt with a slight lead over Democrat Drew Edmondson.
Our exclusive poll shows Stitt leading 46.4 percent to 41.6 percent among 447 likely voters polled. The margin of error is 4.63 percent.
“I think it’s a soft five points,” Soonerpolls Bill Shapard said.
Shapard says the numbers show Stitt isn’t getting much support outside of his Republican base.
“His CEO speak doesn’t connect with moderates. In fact, Drew Edmondson leads Kevin Stitt by as many as 40 points among moderates and they are one in three voters on election day,” Shapard said.
The exclusive poll shows that voters actually may have a more favorable opinion of Edmondson with 43.8 percent over Stitt's 40.9 percent.
See the full poll below: