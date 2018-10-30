News
Exclusive News 9 Poll Shows Hofmeister With Lead In Superintendent Race
Exclusive News 9 polling is giving us some insight into some of the big races on the Oklahoma general election ballot.
Election Day is November 6.
In the School Superintendent race, incumbent Republican Joy Hofmeister leads Democrat John Cox by about 12 points, while Independent candidate Larry Huff is polling at about 11 percent. Another 11 percent are undecided in this race, according to pollster Bill Shapard, CEO of SoonerPoll.
