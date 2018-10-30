News - Breaking News
Moore Officer Involved In Crash
Tuesday, October 30th 2018, 2:48 PM CDT
An officer with the Moore Police Department was involved in a reported injury accident Tuesday.
The accident occurred at Southwest 1st Street and South Broadway Avenue and involved two police units.
Officials say an officer on his motorcycle unit rear ended another officer's car after a pickup truck backed out in front of the officer's vehicle. The officer on the motorcycle unit went over the handle bars, and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Police say the pickup truck is at fault.