Oklahoma City Police Officer Honored As Finest On The Force
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police officers all over Oklahoma are out on the job, making a difference in people's lives. A grandmother reached out to News 9 to share her story, spotlighting an Oklahoma City officer.
News 9 and Shower Door Source are honoring Brian Fowler for being the "Finest On The Force."
Fowler was nominated by a local grandmother, who wrote:
"On March 5, 2016, two of my grandchildren were in a horrible accident. The person who was driving should have never been behind the wheel of a vehicle. There were so many wonderful people involved in helping my girls, however, Brian Fowler of OCPD worked so diligently on the case and, ultimately, the driver was held responsible. Brian kept me constantly updated and told me not to give up, even as the wheels of justice slowly turned. He was so professional, and I'll be thankful to him the rest of my life."