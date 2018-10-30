"On March 5, 2016, two of my grandchildren were in a horrible accident. The person who was driving should have never been behind the wheel of a vehicle. There were so many wonderful people involved in helping my girls, however, Brian Fowler of OCPD worked so diligently on the case and, ultimately, the driver was held responsible. Brian kept me constantly updated and told me not to give up, even as the wheels of justice slowly turned. He was so professional, and I'll be thankful to him the rest of my life."